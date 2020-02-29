BRATTLEBORO — A catering company has expanded with a sit-down restaurant.
Coridon Bratton began working for A Vermont Table in 2014, a catering business launched years earlier by family friend Terri Ziter. When she wanted to retire about two years ago, Bratton said he and Samual Schwartzkopf took over with the long-term goal of opening a physical space.
The co-owners, both of Brattleboro, opened A Vermont Table at 22 High St. just over two weeks ago with breakfast and lunch, though Bratton said evening service with a bar and small plates will kick off next week.
With more than 50 seats, the restaurant offers American fare with a few twists and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. Along with burgers and steak tips, Bratton said, the menu features a chickpea (rather than chicken) salad sandwich, for instance. There are also some dishes with a Vietnamese and Southeast Asian influence, as well as meals from the South, such as a smoked chicken sandwich with buttermilk coleslaw and grits for breakfast.
Everything is made from scratch with a strong emphasis on local produce and ingredients, Bratton said. Working in a home base will give them a chance to mix up the menu more than with planned events, he said.
“Most people don’t go to catered parties on a regular basis,” he pointed out, so the restaurant also allows the owners to share their work with the community.
For more information, go to facebook.com/aVermontTable or email contact@avermonttable.com.