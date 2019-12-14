BRATTLEBORO — An arts collective is ending in two weeks, paving the way for new ventures in the space.
ArtRageUs at 57 Elliot St. has housed the works of area artists, authors and musicians for the past 4½ years, according to owner and manager Gayle Weitz of Brattleboro.
“Ours has been a really bargain-basement arts collective,” she said.
Members paid $40 per year plus a commission for anything they sold, which dropped the more they worked in the store. But all of the artists were stretched too thin, Weitz said, and she ended up running the place most days.
“I just decided it was taking too much of my time,” she said.
While ArtRageUs will remain, the artist collective within its walls is ending Dec. 28.
Weitz will rent half the space to Emilie Beauchamp, who she said plans to launch her upholstery business at the beginning of January.
The other half will be a gallery and studio for Weitz’s work. After working with the 120 artists, authors and musicians who were ArtRageUs members at one time or another, she said it’s time to transition and focus on her own art. She hopes to have her space ready for the February Gallery Walk, a event on the first Friday of every month.
For the next two weeks, though, Weitz said ArtRageUs is still open with “stocked shelves and wonderful items.” For more information, call the gallery at 802-490-2277.