The impact of the pandemic on retail hasn’t been limited to mom and pop shops. Big retailers — including those with a presence in the Monadnock Region — are struggling as well. According to the financial advising firm BDO, 29 major retailers filed for corporate bankruptcy from January through September 2020.
That included stores in the Greater Keene area, including JC Penney and Pier 1 Imports.
Even brands that are not in bankruptcy have been reducing their footprint, with more than 10,000 stores closed by large retail chains nationally this year.