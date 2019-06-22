A Keene barbershop is operating with a new owner and under a new moniker.
Adam DuPaul co-owns City Barber Shop at 14 West St. with Leslie Kelton. DuPaul said they’re still updating the signs on the shop to remove “Frank’s” from the name.
The joint was originally dubbed City Barber Shop around the ’80s and ’90s, DuPaul said. So when he and Kelton bought the business from Seth S. Geraghty in May, he said they decided to change the name back to its roots.
DuPaul worked at another barbershop in Keene for 5½ years before joining the crew at Frank’s in January. A few months into the gig, he said he made an offer to buy the business.
“The dream as a barber is always to have your own shop,” said DuPaul, who lives in Rindge but plans to move into a nearby apartment.
Two other barbers work at the shop, and DuPaul noted his appreciation for the social aspect of the business, in which he gets to build relationships with clients over the years in half-hour increments.
For more information about City Barber Shop, call 338-0450.