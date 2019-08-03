The Summit Athletic Center has relocated to new space in Keene.
Owner Steve L. Holland said the business has fully left the Marlborough facility on Canada Street, though the center is operating at 809 Court St. with a temporary certificate of occupancy. Holland said he is still wrapping up a few things and settling in will take time, but with 20,000 square feet to work with, the Summit will be launching several new programs in the coming weeks.
“Over the winter months, which is our busy time, it was getting increasingly difficult to do the things that we wanted to do in Marlborough,” he said.
In addition to being a franchise of Parisi Speed School, a training program for young athletes, the center will offer a complement for adults from a national system called Team Alloy. Last week, the business kicked off its girls travel softball team, and Holland said there are plans to install an obstacle course in the center for “American Ninja Warrior” training.
“We’re looking to be a resource for the athletes in this community and particularly the young people and helping them reach their potential,” Holland said.
There will be a grand opening in September or early October. For more information, visit facebook.com/reachmysummit or call 876-5106.
— Sierra Hubbard, Sentinel Staff