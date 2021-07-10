Chris Longest felt confident in his job security when he moved 3,000 miles to Jaffrey last year, even as many other workers were being laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longest, 42, had worked for The Hub Craft — a recreational cannabis startup — since 2019, before moving from Oregon last July to develop cultivation supplies for the company as it built a production facility in Fitchburg, Mass.
“Cities were just starting to go on lockdown as we were driving across the country,” he said. “It didn’t really affect my position very much because I was going out into the woods and finding the things that I needed to come home and then turn into fertilizers.”
But investment in The Hub Craft waned, slowing construction and leading the company to shift its priorities, which Longest said included cutting his hours. That put a strain on him and his wife, Arkady, who now live in Keene with their son, Augustus, 2.
“It was a difficult situation because I had moved out here and found a house to rent for the family,” he said. “… That puts me in that situation of only having part-time work but full-time bills.”
Longest recently started looking for other jobs to supplement the 20 hours he still works each week for The Hub Craft. So far, however, he said the opportunities either don’t offer enough pay or require advanced training.
Many New Hampshire residents remain underemployed — like Longest, working less than a full-time role — or out of work completely as the state continues to recover from the pandemic, when its jobless rate hit 16 percent.
While the official rate dropped to just 2.5 percent in May, according to data collected by N.H. Employment Security (NHES), that figure doesn’t include approximately 40,000 people who have stopped looking for work since February 2020. The labor shortage has been especially acute for retail and hospitality businesses, many of which are struggling to fill open positions and have cut their hours as a result.
While touting the low jobless rate, Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has blamed unemployment benefits — particularly, the extra federal relief in place for much of the pandemic — for keeping people from returning to work. Citing some employers’ complaints that jobless aid is too high, Sununu ended the $300 weekly federal benefits last month and created a $10 million incentive program aimed at encouraging people to find jobs this summer.
Those policies appear to have helped get some people back to work, as New Hampshire’s unemployment claims continued falling in May, according to NHES. (In Keene, the overall jobless rate, which is lower than the seasonally adjusted rate, dropped to 1.6 percent that month.)
Longest, who had a $75,000 annual salary before his hours were cut this month and is now making the hourly equivalent, or $37.50, said filing for unemployment while he looks for other work is an “inevitable path.”
His wife has found a part-time job to help the family cover its expenses — which Longest said now include larger rent payments because he also lost an $18,000 annual housing stipend from The Hub Craft that had been in his full-time package. Jobless aid would help replace some of that compensation, he said in June, adding that “it will definitely come up short of what I’m currently getting.”
“We’re still not quite making the same as what we would’ve been … but it gets us there to at least cover the bills,” he said.
But the family has other considerations, too, as Longest looks for more work.
He and Arkady want to homeschool Augustus instead of sending him to day care, which means someone has to be home during the day. And Longest said he’d also like to spend more time consulting local gardeners and farmers on their fertilizing practices.
“It just makes things a little complicated,” he said. “… Anything that can leave me enough time to get home and do the family thing and also try to develop my own agricultural business, as well, is kind of the ultimate goal.”
Tending to health needs and child care during the pandemic has left many other local residents also working part-time jobs, according to Tiffany Hogan, a spokeswoman for the Keene employment agency TPI Staffing Group.
Hogan said TPI’s job listings have doubled, to about 500 openings, from its numbers last summer — another sign of the statewide labor shortage. In addition to health and child-care-related commitments, she said some would-be employees may be holding out for opportunities to work remotely, adding to the staffing woes in retail and hospitality.
“Many of the latest job seekers believe working remotely is a practical option for them,” she told The Sentinel in an email. “However, they may have no experience in making that lifestyle change and for many employers it is simply not an option.”
Other factors may also be at play.
Keene resident Matt Baier said he’s applied to more than 80 places — mostly in manufacturing, an industry he left in 2012 — as he looks to leave his job at Advance Auto Parts.
Most of those positions would pay Baier, 40, more than he earns now, he said, especially if he stays in a new role for an extended time. Despite making less than he’d like to at Advance Auto Parts, he said he never considered leaving the job and claiming unemployment during the pandemic.
“I would go crazy sitting at home,” he said. “I’m way too active.”
As of late June, though, Baier said he’d only heard back from a temp staffing agency in Newport, offering only inconsistent work.
He suspects part of the issue may be a criminal charge on his record from 2002, when he was arrested for accessory/accomplice to burglary. Baier said his job search has also been more difficult than a previous effort about a decade ago, when he had an NHES recruiter helping him look for openings.
“Everything’s more digital now,” he said. “I can’t go in and just talk to somebody. I have to go home and apply online. Just reading about somebody, you already get a mindset of who that person is before you even see them.”
Among other factors driving the state’s labor shortage, older residents left the workforce at a higher-than-normal rate during the pandemic, according to Brian Gottlob, director of NHES’ Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
Gottlob said in late June that claims for jobless aid had fallen by 40 percent since Sununu reinstated a requirement this spring that anyone getting that relief must be actively looking for work. But there’s evidence that workers are being unusually picky about taking open positions, he said, adding that a couple thousand people who’d been in hospitality jobs before the pandemic were still collecting unemployment.
“That number has been dropping,” he said. “But it still tells me, to some degree, that people are holding out for different opportunities.”
Longest said his “ideal scenario” is to find agricultural work, explaining, however, that those roles typically don’t pay as much as cannabis companies. He’s also considered stormwater management, among other environmental-remediation jobs that he said “pique [his] interest.”
Longest may instead turn to transportation, since he worked in the trucking industry for a brief time — including three months in a supervisory role — before joining The Hub Craft.
Those openings are largely for drivers, who either spend long stretches away from home or earn low wages, he said. There are also managerial roles available, though Longest said his prior experience “doesn’t seem like it’s been enough to get a call back on the higher-level … positions.”
Still, he’s holding out hope.
“I want to rely on my transportation experience to be able to find a job that gets me home every night,” he said.