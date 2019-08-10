WINCHESTER — A historic 1810 home has been transformed into a space for lodging and the newest eatery in town.
The Arlington Inn & Tavern launched this summer, starting with the boarding about two months ago and the unveiling of the restaurant a few weeks later.
Jordan Sharra explained that her parents, Margaret and Scott Sharra, bought the Main Street house that was built 200 years ago in 2007 with a dream of converting it into an inn.
Three years ago, they came closer to that goal when they restored the building’s foundation. After more renovations, Jordan Sharra opened the business this year to a warm reception.
“It’s been incredible — busy busy busy,” she said. “The amount of support we’ve gotten from the town alone has been incredible.”
Launching the business has been a family affair. Jordan Sharra runs it with her brother and sister, Chris and Brooke Sharra. Her uncle Jim Shannon handled all of the building’s electrical needs, and her brother-in-law, Todd Snowling, salvaged the original pine flooring and reinstalled it upstairs.
The inn has already had guests in its two months in operation, she said, mainly out-of-towners visiting family locally.
The restaurant’s pub-style menu includes steak tips, burgers and homemade desserts, and its Facebook page boasts that it’s the only eatery in town that’s open on Mondays.
For more information about The Arlington Inn & Tavern, visit facebook.com/thearlingtoninnNH or the website thearlingtoninn.com or call 239-4728.