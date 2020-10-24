Many Granite State businesses are again eligible for financial relief as they continue to confront economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some say the assistance will offer much-needed support, others are more cautious about its benefit.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the $100 million program last week as a continuation of the Main Street Relief Fund that he created in May to help small businesses affected by the pandemic. The state will use “flex funds” available from the federal CARES Act — which can be spent on various recovery efforts — to finance the so-called Main Street Relief Fund 2.0.
At an Oct. 15 press conference, Sununu said the MSRF disbursement of over $342 million to more than 5,000 businesses this summer was the largest investment of CARES Act funds into small businesses by any state.
“It was a very innovative fund that infused cash into businesses across the state,” he said. “… It is very heartening, if I may, when you are out and about across the state to hear businesses come up and say that it was a true lifeline for their business.”
For-profit businesses with a principal office in New Hampshire that expect to lose revenue this year due to COVID-19, among other criteria, are eligible for MSRF 2.0, provided they did not receive the maximum $350,000 grant in the program’s initial round of funding. Businesses that qualify for aid will receive a grant based on their estimated revenue losses, minus assistance they have already received through MSRF and other funds like the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Nearly 400 Monadnock Region businesses were awarded a total of more than $21 million in the first round of MSRF aid, according to data published by the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR). For many, it provided critical support at a challenging time.
Jim Eddie’s, the comfort food restaurant in Keene, received $34,700 from MSRF this summer. Owner Jimmy Tempesta said the assistance helped keep the restaurant financially viable during the pandemic.
“If it wasn’t for the Main Street [Relief Fund], I could have been in the hole or out of business,” he said. “It did a lot for me.”
Tempesta explained that he spent a portion of the $34,700 upgrading his to-go boxes from Styrofoam to Tupperware — an eight-fold cost increase per unit, he said — when the state prohibited in-person dining. He also used the aid to purchase picnic tables, tents and plexiglass barriers so Jim Eddie’s could offer outdoor dining once some of those restrictions were lifted.
Tempesta plans to apply for more assistance from MSRF 2.0 to cover the restaurant’s expenses, including the cost of food, which he said has gone “sky high” this year. He said he does not want to transfer the financial burden to his customers.
But other businesses may not benefit from the additional funding.
Naumburger LLC, which operates the Keene boutiques Urban Exchange and Miranda’s on Main, received $132,000 in the first round of MSRF assistance. Joe Naumburger, who owns the businesses with his wife Sylvia, said they have spent only $10,000 from that disbursement, to purchase new inventory.
The boutiques have suffered heavy losses this year, with sales down by approximately 55 percent across the four stores, according to Naumburger. Still, he does not plan to apply for aid from MSRF 2.0 because they have fared slightly better than the 60-percent decline he predicted when filing for the first round of funding.
“I’m already over [the number of sales] I said I’m going to be under,” he said. “To ask for more money just wouldn’t make sense.”
Naumburger added that he would like to spend the remaining MSRF funds on more inventory and various expenses at the stores. But he expects the state will ask for at least $20,000 back at the end of the year, since he overestimated his losses, and fears that he will have to forfeit even more.
“I just don’t want another bill, on top of everything else,” he said.
Businesses can apply for assistance from the Main Street Relief Fund 2.0 via the GOFERR website until 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.