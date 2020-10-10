Karin Commeret has joined the Women’s Health department at Cheshire Medical Center. Previously, she worked for the past seven years as an OB/GYN physician at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua. She did her OB/GYN residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Boston University School of Medicine in Boston and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College.