Bruce Murphy has joined Keller Williams Metropolitan Keene as an associate broker. Murphy has been a Realtor in the region for the past 15 years. He is a member of the Monadnock Board of Realtors, The N.H. Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He was named Monadnock Region Realtor of the Year in 2012 and 2018. Murphy has served on the board of many local nonprofits and is currently on the state board’s legal committee and is the Monadnock Region scholarship committee chair. A Swanzey native, he attended college in Keene and Florida.