Bruce Murphy has joined Keller Williams Metropolitan Keene as an associate broker. Murphy has been a Realtor in the region for the past 15 years. He is a member of the Monadnock Board of Realtors, The N.H. Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He was named Monadnock Region Realtor of the Year in 2012 and 2018. Murphy has served on the board of many local nonprofits and is currently on the state board’s legal committee and is the Monadnock Region scholarship committee chair. A Swanzey native, he attended college in Keene and Florida.
Most Recent Issue:
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple claims city police used excessive force arresting them on Keene State campus
- Jaffrey woman seriously injured in Sunday crash, police say
- Burglary reported at Keene's Dark Mark Tattoo
- Keene City Councilor Terry Clark abruptly resigns
- Brattleboro man arrested in connection with Guilford man's death
- Westmoreland mourns the loss of Reggie Goodnow, who was always there to help
- 10 local young professionals chosen for Trendsetters awards
- Reginald L. Goodnow
- With community help, families regroup after Winchester apartment fire
- Ernest H. Lake Jr.
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.