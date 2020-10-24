Robin Anderson has been hired as the new dairy manager at Stonewall Farm in Keene. Anderson was born and raised on a beef cattle farm in the center of Zimbabwe, in South Africa. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science in South Africa and was manager of her family farm, including assisting with the on-farm cheese operation. She moved to the U.S. in 2018 to earn a Master of Agriculture, animal science degree at Texas A&M. Anderson will head up Stonewall Farm’s dairy operation, as well as managing herd health and the breeding program.
Cheshire Medical Center has announced the addition of providers to its Women’s Health Department and The Doorway in Keene. Dr. Kimberly M. DeVore is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with more than 20 years of experience in providing patient care. Most recently, she was Chief of the Department of OB/GYN at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Ford Hood, Texas. During her 21 years serving on active duty in the U.S. Army, she was also the OB/GYN Department Chief at Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Co. In addition to other positions and assignments around the world, she served a combat deployment in Iraq. She retired from the Army on Oct. 1, 2020, in the rank of Colonel. Dr. DeVore received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine, and her Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry from Dartmouth College in Hanover. At the Hubbard Center for Women’s Health, Dr. DeVore will serve as the OB/GYN Department Chair and will lead a collaborative multidisciplinary team that offers care for women from the beginning of their reproductive lives.
Dr. Dawn Harland has joined The Doorway in Keene. Prior to coming to The Doorway, Dr. Harland was most recently the medical director and attending physician for the Sobriety Centers of the Antrim House. Since specializing in Addiction Medicine in 2015, she has worked with Groups-Recover Together and ROAD to a Better Life. She worked at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for 17 years, the last five of which as a primary-care physician, ending in 2015.
Dr. Harland earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Colorado in Denver and her Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. She did her residency in Internal Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She has also served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine. She is board certified in Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine. At The Doorway, Dr. Harland provides medication-assisted treatment for people struggling with addiction to alcohol or other substances.
Donna Rathbun, compliance officer at BS&L in Brattleboro, has earned a national certification as a CRCM — Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. The CRCM certification is the most prestigious professional achievement a compliance officer can attain. Certification requires an exceptionally rigorous two-plus years of training that culminates in an exhaustive exam. Rathbun is one of only 15 CRCMs in Vermont.