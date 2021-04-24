Lacy Gillotti, pictured, has been named deputy director of the Monadnock Conservancy, a land trust for southwestern New Hampshire. Gillotti joins the team from NEADS, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that trains service dogs, where she was the director of canine operations. As deputy director, Gillotti will be responsible for the land trust’s day-to-day operations and management.
Earlier in her career, Gillotti worked in higher education. She holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s degree in athletic administration from Springfield College, and a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science from Fitchburg State University.
When she’s not in the office, Gillotti is most likely adventuring in the outdoors with her wife, daughter, and two dogs. She lives with her family in Massachusetts.
The Monadnock Conservancy, founded in 1989, is a land trust dedicated to 39 towns in the Monadnock Region.