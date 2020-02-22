Kelly Brigham-Steiner has joined the Monadnock Humane Society as director of development. Most recently, she was executive director of the United Way of Franklin County in Greenfield, Mass., overseeing the operations and fundraising. Previously, she was the senior director for impact and investment for the Monadnock United Way in Keene, where she provided leadership in the design, implementation and evaluation of strategic initiatives for donor/partner/corporate relationship management, grant research, proposal writing, and community relations. Prior to joining the United Way, she was responsible for the complete oversight of and staff management for Monadnock Voices for Prevention. Brigham-Steiner co-founded High 5 Adventure Learning Center in Brattleboro, where she researched, organized, drafted and delivered custom proposals, curriculum and grants for customers. She held several positions at Project Adventure Inc. including nationwide community prevention/development director. She graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., and has studied at the University of Lowell, Salem State College and the Grant Institute. She also attended multiple fundraising/community organizing training sessions at the United Way. Brigham-Steiner lives in Northfield, Mass., with her husband, daughter and dog Myah.
