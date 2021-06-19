Kristin Target has been named senior director of programs and operations at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene. She will oversee nursing, special education, therapy and environmental services, in addition to remaining the lead of social services. She has been the director of social services at the center for 10 years. Previously, Target was the executive director of The Samaritans and a social worker for the Gardner (Mass.) Visiting Nurses Association. She holds a master’s in social work from New York University and a bachelor’s in social work and education from Wheelock College.