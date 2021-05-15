Joshua Benner has joined the sales staff at Re/Max Town & Country in Keene. He recently received his New Hampshire real estate license. Benner has worked at Re/Max for 10 years as an IT and marketing specialist. He lives in Troy with his wife, Jessica, and daughter, Millie.
