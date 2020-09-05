Sean Marx has joined the orthopaedics department at Cheshire Medical Center. Most recently, Marx worked with the athletic departments at the University of Kentucky Department of Athletics in Lexington, Ken., and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ken., as well as several high school football teams. He also worked with the Syracuse University athletic department in Syracuse, N.Y. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University College of Medicine in Syracuse and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. He was a resident physician at SUNY Upstate Medical University’s orthopaedic surgery department and did his fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Kentucky.
Angela Strozewski was promoted to executive vice president, senior operations officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and its affiliates, Savings Bank of Walpole, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank and NHTrust. Strozewski will lead operations departments and staff throughout the state, including lending, deposits, collections, facilities management, compliance management, fraud management and electronic banking services. She joined the Merrimack in 1990 as a bookkeeper, and has served several roles in the finance department, including financial accounting officer, Assistant vice president and assistant treasurer and vice president and controller. In 2011, Strozewski was promoted to vice president, operations and reporting and was responsible for finance, loan operations, deposit operations and collections. In 2013, Strozewski assumed responsibility for deposit and loan operations and collections at Meredith Village Savings Bank and the Merrimack. In 2014, she was promoted to senior vice president and operations officer for NHMB. She received her BS in financial management from Franklin Pierce University. She is also a graduate of Northern New England School of Banking and the New England School of Financial Studies. Strozewski is a member of the board of directors of The Friends Program in Concord.