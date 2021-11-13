Jacques Du Preez was named director of development and marketing at Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey. In this new position, he will oversee all marketing, communications, community relations, fundraising and development for the organization. Du Preez has worked in both development and marketing communications which includes collaborating with individuals, businesses, foundations, government agencies and nonprofit partners. Most recently, he was director of marketing and communications at Habitat for Humanity in Essex County, Mass. He also worked as a consultant in marketing, fundraising and development for the High Country Humane Society in Arizona. Previously, he was the marketing and donor database manager at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society in California and the digital marketing manager and donor relations manager for Second Chance Center for Animals in Arizona. In addition, he founded ROOISPRESSO, The Organic Rooibos Tea Co., and launched multiple brands of the product both nationally and internationally. Du Preez studied marketing and business management, and is also certified in creative conferencing and event management from Damelin College in Cape Town, South Africa. He lives in Orange, Mass., with his wife, daughter, two dogs, three cats, eight chickens and a gecko.
Susan Donnelly was named general manager of Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington. Donnelly joined Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont in product sales in 2007, before shifting to a role in food and beverage management. She joined Okemo’s product sales and scanning team and assisted with the integration of Hunter Mountain, N.Y., and Mount Snow, Vt., after both resorts were acquired by Vail Resorts. Most recently, Donnelly served as senior manager of product sales and scanning, overseeing the Northeast Region. She attended Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. She will live in the region with her children Derek and Lena.