N.H. Mutual Bancorp, parent of Savings Bank of Walpole and N.H. Trust, has made more senior staffing changes.
ROBERT SOLOWAY was named executive vice president, part of the firm’s executive leadership team. He’ll continue as chief technology officer, a role he’s held since he joined the company in September 2019. Soloway oversees technological strategy and implementation, plus information security, enterprise project management and imaging. Prior to joining N.H. Mutual Bancorp, Soloway was the chief information officer for Municipal Credit Union in New York. He has held leadership roles within banking, insurance and shared service environments. Soloway began his career as a computer programmer following graduation from what is now Southern N.H. University. He holds a degree in management information systems and finance.
MICHAEL HEFFERNAN has joined the company as lending compliance officer. Heffernan will help oversee lending compliance management for N.H. Mutual Bancorp’s sister banks, which also include Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank. Heffernan has 15 years of experience in lending, the last three of which focused on compliance. He earned his Bachelor of Science in economics and finance from Southern N.H. University. He lives in Windham.
ANNA OLIVIER has joined Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s Putney Family Healthcare. A certified family nurse practitioner, she has been a full-time family nurse practitioner for the past 10 years. Most recently, she was the first nurse practitioner hired to join the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. Olvier grew up in Putney, graduating from Putney Central School and Brattleboro Union High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., and her Master of Science degree in nursing from Yale School of Nursing in New Haven, Conn. She again lives in Putney with her husband and their two young daughters.