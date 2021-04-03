The City of Keene has made several recent staffing changes.
Ryan Medeiros and Sean Murphy joined the Keene Fire Department as full-time firefighter/emergency medical technicians. Medeiros attended Palm Beach State College in Florida and, most recently, was an EMT with Upper Valley Ambulance in Fairlee, Vt. Murphy is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and of the Candia and Derry Fire Departments.
Tyler Arlen is a maintenance aide I with the Public Works Department’s Highway Division, where he will assist road crews with maintenance and repair of city streets, bridges, sidewalks and drainage systems. He is a Monadnock Regional High School graduate, with construction experience.
Jeremiah Nichols was appointed a Water/Sewer service aide I in the Public Works Department. His responsibilities will be to assist Water and Wastewater Treatment Operations staff in all aspects of water and wastewater treatment, splitting time between the treatment facilities. He holds a degree from Southern New Hampshire University in sport management and has experience with construction, property management and heavy equipment. He began as a seasonal employee with Parks and Recreation in 2016.
Thaddeus Chotain has been reappointed to the Public Works Department, this time as a temporary part-time litter/grounds attendant at the solid waste transfer station. Chotain retired from the Highway Division in 2020. He will assist with litter collection and general custodial duties necessary to maintain the facility.
Scott Madaglia joined the city’s Operations Division of the Public Works Department to support the maintenance, construction, and repair work and projects on the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Madaglia earned an associate’s degree at N.H. Technical Institute in mechanical engineering technology and previously worked at Velcro in Manchester.
Richard Symonds was hired by the Public Works Department’s Highway Division as a maintenance aide I to assist with winter road and sidewalk operations. He graduated from Monadnock Regional High School and has worked maintaining parks and cemeteries for the city.
Ronald Clace II rejoined the fire department as a call firefighter after retiring in 2019 as a career firefighter/EMT.
Nicole Cullinane became a part-time minute taker with the City Clerk’s Office. She will record, prepare and distribute draft minutes of meetings of public boards, committees and commissions appointed by City Council. She works full-time as director of employer services at Reality Check in Jaffrey, having earned a bachelor’s degree at Wheaton College and a master’s in health-care administration at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services.
Daniel Wolnick was appointed as motor equipment operator I in the Highway Division of Public Works. He will be responsible for maintaining and repairing city streets, bridges, sidewalks, drainage systems and adjoining vegetation. He attended both Bridgton Academy in Maine and Daniel Webster College in Nashua. Wolnick has 10 years’ experience driving and operating commercial vehicles, and has been a journeyman electrician and a volunteer firefighter.
Sara Bycenski, Cassidy Corbett and Chloe Page joined the city as student interns. All are seniors at Keene State College. Bycenski will support the human resources and safety functions, programs and processes. She is double majoring in psychology and criminal justice studies. Corbett will work with Youth Services on programs and services aimed at preventing juvenile delinquency, reducing court involvement, empowering youth and making positive connections with community. Her majors are criminal justice studies and sociology. Page will work with the Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department’s CATCH afterschool program as a cooking intern. She is majoring in public health nutrition.
Kassandra Anderson and Sarah Vickery were named recreation program assistants, helping to plan, organize, schedule, market, oversee and evaluate recreation programs, park facilities and events. Both are Keene State College seniors. Anderson previously worked for the department as a recreation supervisor. Vickery worked as a recreation assistant for the department before her appointment.
Three city employees have been promoted to new responsibilities:
John Bates and James Pearsall were promoted to fire captains after successfully undergoing a promotional examination and process. Bates is responsible for the planning and direction of the city’s fire prevention and public fire education programs. He supervises the Fire Investigation Team, Juvenile Fire Setter Program, all aspects of inspections, investigations, plans review and ensuring compliance with all applicable state and local fire regulations. Pearsall will perform administrative and technical supervisory work involving the direction of assigned shift personnel in their firefighting, fire prevention, emergency medical services, training and maintenance activities.
Yves Gakunde assumed the position of Purchasing and Contract Services manager, after previously working as environmentally preferred purchasing program coordinator. Gakunde has both a master’s and a doctorate in environmental studies from Antioch University of New England and has worked for the city on an intermittent basis since 2012. He will assist the city in working toward its sustainability goals.