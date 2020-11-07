Dan Johnson was named chief financial officer at Chroma Technology in Bellows Falls. He will serve as a financial and strategic advisor to the chief executive officer and broader leadership team at Chroma and its subsidiaries. Previously, Johnson was vice president and controller at Precitech in Keene. Before that he was vice president of finance operations at C&S Wholesale Grocers, also in Keene. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a CPA certificate.
David Cronin has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, affiliated with Savings Bank of Walpole and N.H. Trust. Cronin joined sister-company Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2008 as vice president and human resources officer. In 2009, he was promoted to senior vice president and human resources officer and in 2014 became human resources director for N.H. Mutual Bancorp. Cronin lives in Madison with his family.