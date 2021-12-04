Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has added two to its medical staff.
Elizabeth Hale joined the Family Medicine department. Hale most recently worked as an internal medicine nurse practitioner at Bay Area Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, Fla. She has more than a decade of experience as a registered nurse in various facilities across the country, in departments such as medical surgical, telemetry and intensive care. Hale earned her Master of Science in nursing degree from Chamberlain University. She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the Chamberlain College of Nursing.
Charly Darius joined the Family Medicine department. Darius worked most recently at Brattleboro Primary Care, where he spent the last seven years as a licensed nurse practitioner. He started as a nurse practitioner in Massachusetts, working at Shriver Clinical Services in Wrentham. Darius holds a Master of Science degree in adult/geriatric nursing from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, Mass., where he also earned Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing and business administration.