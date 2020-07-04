Peter Throop has returned to The Monadnock Conservancy as a conservation project manager. Throop worked for the Conservancy between 2007 and 2013 as the project director for the Monadnock Community Conservation Partnership. He was the director of planning and community development for the town of Peterborough for the past seven years. Prior to his first term at the conservancy, Throop was a city planner with Keene for nine years. He also served as associate core faculty in the resource management and conservation program at Antioch University New England Keene, teaching graduate courses in community planning, land use planning, land conservation, organizational sustainability and land use ecology. Previously, he spent more than 10 years as a strategy and management consultant and for seven years in finance. He has a master’s degree in business administration from New York University and a master’s degree in environmental conservation from Antioch University New England. Throop lives in Keene with his daughter.
Appointments, promotions
Stephen Gilbert
