Stephen Alexander has joined Whitney Brothers as plant manager. He is responsible for all aspects of operations ensuring that the plant operates safely, makes quality products and stays on track with meeting customer needs and plant goals. He has more than 24 years of local manufacturing experience, most recently as a quality assurance manager at Timken Co. Previously, Alexander started as the quality manager at HCP Packaging in Hinsdale, was promoted to director of quality, then to project engineering manager and finally to plant manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Maine and is pursuing an MBA in logistics and planning at Southern New Hampshire University.
Amy Lehr has been named senior vice president, commercial credit and administration at Savings Bank of Walpole. Lehr will focus specifically on commercial credit analysis and loan administration. Lehr joined the bank in 2002 as a vice president and commercial loan officer and was responsible for growing the bank’s commercial loan portfolio as well as managing the commercial credit and administrative teams. Lehr is a graduate of Becker College and involved in the community, serving as a board member for several local nonprofit and civic organizations.