Heather Palmer has joined the Walk-In Care Clinic at Cheshire Medical Center as a registered nurse. She has 20 years of nursing experience in a variety of clinical settings. She completed a Master of Science in nursing in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
Lauren Judd was named executive director of The Cornucopia Project in Peterborough. She will help Cornucopia to expand its work and reach. has been with Cornucopia Project for three and a half years, serving in several positions including Garden Educator, Cool Chefs Educator, Program Coordinator, and Programs Director. In her time with Cornucopia, Lauren has cultivated new relationships with Community Partners and expanded opportunities on the Educational Farm.
N.H. Mutual Bancorp has made two executive staffing changes.
Jason Hicks was named executive vice president, part of the bank’s executive leadership team. He will continue as chief financial officer and chief risk officer. Hicks ensures the bank’s operating procedures for sister companies — Savings Bank of Walpole, NHTrust, Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank — provide for the long-term security of those companies. Hicks is the senior executive responsible for managing the financial actions of all five firms. His primary duties include policy development and management for all accounting, treasury and investment functions. He also heads the asset and liability management committee for each bank and is responsible for developing and implementing necessary strategies to ensure long-term financial stability. Hicks joined Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2009 as vice president of finance and controller after an extensive career in public accounting as well as commercial and community banking. He was promoted to corporate treasurer and investment officer for MVSB and the Merrimack in 2013. In 2014, Hicks was promoted again to senior vice president, corporate treasurer and investment officer for N.H. Mutual Bancorp. He was appointed chief financial officer in 2016 and chief risk officer in 2020. Hicks is an investment committee member for Lakes Region Community Developers, and has served previously as their Board Chair and Treasurer. In addition, he is a finance committee member and board director for the Society for the Preservation of N.H. Forests. He has also served as vice president of the board for Lakes Region Habitat for Humanity. Hicks received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in accounting from the University of North Texas and is a certified public accountant in New Hampshire.
Joanne Pearce was named chief digital officer, a new position. Pearce will create and implement N.H. Mutual Bancorp’s digital transformation strategies, and ensure the organizations are maximizing the benefits of their existing digital applications, while researching, designing and recommending new solutions for the future. Pearce joined Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2002 as a data security specialist. She was promoted in 2006 to vice president of risk. In 2009, she was promoted to senior vice president, risk management officer. In 2013, Pearce was named to that post for the full organization. Pearce received graduate level certifications in digital transformation from MIT, in banking from the American Bankers’ Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and in leadership from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the Kogod School of Business at American University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from Trinity College. She chairs the risk committee at the N.H. Bankers’ Association. She is a member of the school board in Holderness and of the advisory board for the Salvation Army and has regularly volunteered at the Salvation Army’s Turkey Plunge. Pearce lives in Holderness with her family.