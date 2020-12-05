Janelle Sartorio has joined NHTrust in Keene as vice president and trust officer. She holds a degree in finance from Bryant University, is a certified trust and financial advisor and a member of the executive committee and board for the N.H. Estate Planning Council. She’s a volunteer for the Monadnock United Way and a past coach for Girls on the Run. She lives in North Stoddard with her husband.
Hollie Kemp of Alstead has been named chief operating officer at Sagely. Kemp, who has been executive vice president since joining Sagely in November 2019, will continue to be responsible for the company’s strategic operations, growth plans and product-enhancement efforts. Previously, Kemp served in senior positions at Watercrest, Senior Lifestyle Corp. and Compass Pointe Healthcare System. In 2017, she was awarded a Best of the Best award by Argentum for Senior Lifestyle Corporation’s Essence aromatherapy program and was recognized as one of Argentum’s 2019 Senior Living Leaders Under 40.
Erica Warzybok was named controller at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene. She will be responsible for the oversight of all aspects of the organization’s finances, including revenue, expense, outside audit, grants and supervising the finance department. Warzybok most recently was HCS’s assistant controller. Previously, she was the senior accountant at New England College in Henniker. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Bentley College. Warzybok lives in Fitzwilliam.
Cheshire medical Center in Keene has added three practitioners.
Lucinda Guerra joined the general surgery department. Guerra recently completed her residency in the general surgery program at Ascension Providence Hospital and Medical Center in Southfield, Mich. She served as chief resident in charge of resident and medical student education her final year. Guerra earned her doctor of medicine degree from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill. She holds a bachelor of science in biology from Loyola University Chicago.
Anya Turetsky joined the neurology department. Turetsky has spent the past four-plus years as a neurologist with the Emerson Neurology Associates at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass. Turetsky was a neuromuscular fellow with the University of California Los Angeles’ Department of Neurology, Neuromuscular in Los Angeles. She did her residency with the University of Massachusetts’ Department of Neurology in Worcester, Mass. She holds a doctor of medicine degree from Saint George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of arts in psychology from Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.
Regina Carideo joined the hospital medicine department. Previously, Carideo was a staff nurse in the intensive care and outpatient medical infusion units at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She also worked at Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston and North Shore Medical Center: Union Hospital in Lynn, Mass. Carideo earned her master of science in nursing from Salem State University in Salem, Mass. She also holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Salem State.