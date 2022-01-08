Sheila Mahon has been chosen to be the new director of operations at Keene-based Monadnock Developmental Services. She succeeds Mary Anne Wisell, who recently became the agency’s executive director. Mahon has worked in the field of developmental disabilities for almost 35 years. Most recently, she has been the director of Monadnock Center for Successful Transitions, focusing on employment and community supports. She has been the driving force behind Project SEARCH, the employment training program at Cheshire Medical Center for people with developmental disabilities. Her career began at the Monadnock Worksource and ACCESS. She came to MDS in 1993, working in both service coordination and employment services. She has also taught transition planning and programming at Keene State College, with a focus on improving the transition process for students with disabilities from high school to the adult working world. Mahon earned a Bachelor of Arts from Keene State College and Master of Science from Antioch University New England. She serves on the Board of Directors for Community Volunteer Transportation Company and is a member of the Hancock Fire Department Auxiliary. Sheila and her wife, Ellen, live in Hancock.
Savings Bank of Walpole recently announced the promotion of five long-time staff members to bank leadership positions.
The promotions include Michelle Howard, regional vice president and branch manager; Lisa Bierweiler-Franks, assistant vice president and branch manager; Kendra Carter, assistant vice president, retail operations officer; Kathy Hanks, assistant vice president and branch manager; and Danielle Ruffo, assistant vice president, community engagement and marketing.
Howard was named regional branch manager for Keene in 2020, overseeing the three Keene bank branches. She previously was branch manager of the bank’s Keene branches.
Bierweiler-Franks was promoted to branch manager at the Court Street branch in 2020. Previously she was the branch’s assistant branch manager.
Carter was promoted to retail operations officer in 2020, with increased involvement with the bank’s customer service training programs. Previously, she was the bank’s retail operations coordinator.
Hanks was named a bank officer in 2006. Hanks joined Savings Bank of Walpole in 2005 as a branch manager.
Ruffo was named the bank’s community engagement coordinator and assistant to the president in 2018, and community engagement officer in 2020. She has been with the bank since 2007, in a variety of roles in areas including retail, lending, operations and finance. She is a Monadnock Region native and graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School and Keene State College.