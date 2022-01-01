CHRIS KEBALKA, a longtime employee at Savings Bank of Walpole, has been promoted to Senior VP/Commercial Lender. Kebalka has been with the bank for 11 years, where he has successfully led the way for originating new commercial loans. Prior to working at Savings Bank of Walpole, Kebalka worked as a commercial lender at Claremont Savings Bank. He lives in Newbury with his family.
Appointments, promotions
Stephen Gilbert
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Recent Issue:
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys Keene home, no reported injuries
- Local woman among 30 COVID-19 deaths announced Monday
- Cheshire Medical expands overflow ICU after seeing highest COVID inpatient numbers to date
- Player of the Week Nominees, Dec. 18-24
- Keith C. Lazzaro
- COVID-19 cases reported at several area nursing homes
- Keene police lieutenant urges people to eschew new mask rules
- State releases partial list of N.H. police officers with possible credibility concerns
- Keene's Maple Avenue pine grove is now a little thinner
- Robert A. Hall
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.