Chris Kebalka

Kebalka

CHRIS KEBALKA, a longtime employee at Savings Bank of Walpole, has been promoted to Senior VP/Commercial Lender. Kebalka has been with the bank for 11 years, where he has successfully led the way for originating new commercial loans. Prior to working at Savings Bank of Walpole, Kebalka worked as a commercial lender at Claremont Savings Bank. He lives in Newbury with his family.