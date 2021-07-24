Brattleboro Memorial Hospital has added four clinicians within its primary and specialty care practices.
Corina Tennant will join Four Seasons OB/GYN & Midwifery. Most recently, she served as an attending physician with Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Del., and provided per-diem gynecologic care for the Veterans Health Administration. Tennant received her Bachelor of Arts degree in molecular biology and biochemistry from Wesleyan University and her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. She completed her residency with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Ethan Buhl will join Brattleboro General Surgery. Most recently, he was at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. Buhl completed residencies in podiatric medicine and surgery as well as reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery with Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in government, with a minor in chemistry, from St. Lawrence University and his doctorate degree in podiatric medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Emily Forbes-Mobus will join Putney Family Healthcare. Forbes-Mobus was most recently at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She completed her residency in family medicine with the University of Vermont Medical Center. Additionally, she completed a fellowship with the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in psychology with a minor in biology from Bryn Mawr College and her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine.
Sarah Hill will join BMH Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Most recently, she was a physician assistant for orthopaedic surgery and specialized orthopaedic care at OrthoSouth in Germantown, Tenn. Hill received her Bachelor of Science in biology and Master of Science degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.
Steven Aiken was promoted to vice president, financial advisors’ manager for Keene-based NHTrust. He will provide day-to-day leadership for the financial advisory team while continuing to work directly with his own personal clients. Aiken is a registered representative for Infinex Financial Group, has nearly 30 years of financial management experience and has been with the organization as vice president of financial services since 2009. He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Franklin Pierce College, graduated from the business management program at N.H. Technical Institute and earned a designation as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor. He completed the FINRA-sponsored Series 7, 24, 63, and 65 certifications, which allow him to provide a full range of investment banking products and securities for businesses, municipalities and individuals; and he earned Elite Advisor status with Infinex Financial Group. He is a graduate of the 2018 Leadership Lakes Region Program and in 2019 completed Cannon’s Essential Advisor Program. Aiken is president of the Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association and a volunteer soccer coach for the Inter-Lakes Youth Soccer Program. He resides in Meredith with his family.