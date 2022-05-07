Angela Strozewski was appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer of N.H. Mutual Bancorp — the umbrella partnership that includes Savings Bank of Walpole, NHTrust, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Meredith Village Savings Bank. She will oversee digital banking, deposit and loan services, risk, compliance and BSA oversight, the customer resource center and facilities for all of the affiliates. Strozewski joined Merrimack County Savings Bank 23 years ago, working in mostly the accounting and finance areas. She’s served several roles in the finance department, including Ffinancial accounting officer, assistant vice president and assistant treasurer and vice president and controller. In 2011, she was promoted to vice president, operations and reporting, responsible for finance, loan operations, deposit operations and collections. In 2013, Strozewski assumed responsibility for deposit and loan operations and collections at Meredith Village Savings Bank as well. In 2014, she was promoted to senior vice president and operations officer for N.H. Mutual Bancorp and in 2020 she was again promoted to executive vice president, senior operations officer. Strozewski leads the payments strategy team and is part of the company’s leadership team. She received her BS in financial management from Franklin Pierce University. She is a graduate of Northern New England School of Banking and the New England School of financial studies. Recently named to Gov. Sununu’s new Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets, Strozewski is active in her community. She’s a member of the board of directors and current treasurer of The Friends Program in Concord.
Melanie Condon was named vice president of operations at Brattleboro Savings & Loan. She will manage all loan servicing done by the bank and lead the bank’s customer service department, which handles areas such as the call center and electronic banking. After nine years at another bank, she joined Brattleboro Savings 26 years ago.
Heather Keese has joined the Labor and Delivery department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene as a certified nurse midwife in the Women and Children’s Health unit. Prior to joining the unit in December, Keese worked as a registered nurse at Cheshire in the unit for the past six years. She has more than 10 years’ experience in health care — and more than five as a labor and delivery RN. Keese has also worked as a phlebotomist in the laboratory at Cheshire. She holds a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky., and a bachelor of science from Keene State College.