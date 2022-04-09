Kristen Noonan has been named community engagement manager at Savings Bank of Walpole. She will be a representative for the firm at community events and be involved in managing the bank’s core volunteer program and other marketing efforts. Most recently, she was community engagement assistant. Noonan worked at the bank from 2006-2014, and returned in 2018 in the retail and lending departments. She is a member of Monadnock Regional School District’s school board and chair of its policy committee. She is vice-chair of the Friends of the Fitzwilliam Library, a board member for Keene Day Care Center and member of the Emerson School PTCO.
Matthew Bertolami was named sewer water service aide II in the City of Keene’s Sewer and Water Department. He will assist with maintenance and repair of city water and sewage systems and equipment and systems at the Water Treatment Facility. Previously, he was an excavator operator and site manager for Pappas Contracting in Swanzey. He graduated from Keene State College with a degree in geography.
Cheshire Medical Center has announced two medical staffing hires.
Holly Schroeder has joined the pediatrics department. She will see adolescents and young adults for specialty services including reproductive health, gender care, eating disorders and other health issues specific to that age group. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in general pediatrics and is an adolescent medicine specialist. Schroeder holds a Doctor of Medicine from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. She did her pediatric internship and residency at Hasbro Children’s Hospital/Warren Alpert School of Medicine in Providence, R.I. She completed her adolescent medicine fellowship at the University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. Schroeder also earned a Master of Public Health degree in health services and completed a Leadership Education in Adolescent Health fellowship from the University of Washington. She has worked as a physician in the juvenile justice system, both at the Rhode Island Training School in Cranston, R.I., and Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie, Wash. She has also served as a clinical instructor in the Adolescent Medicine department and Primary Care Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital/Warren Alpert School of Medicine, as well as in the Seattle Children’s Adolescent Medicine department.
Cathryn Welch has joined the ophthalmology department. Previously, she practiced at Monadnock Eye Associates and Monadnock Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Peterborough for 22 years. Prior to that, she worked at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Welch is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Neb. She did an ophthalmology residency at the Tufts–New England Medical Center in Boston, followed by a cornea/anterior segment fellowship at the University of Minnesota.