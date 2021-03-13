Kim Drone has been promoted to senior credit analyst and named an officer at Savings Bank of Walpole. Drone joined the bank in 2011 as a credit analyst and has experience in loan policy and underwriting. She recently completed the Northern New England School of Banking program and is near completion of a credit analyst certification program through the Center for Financial Training and Educational Alliance. Previously, Drone worked for the Massachusetts Division of Banks in Boston as a supervisory bank examiner. She is involved in the community, including as a board member for the N.H. Dance Institute.
