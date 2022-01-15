Tracy Duncan has joined the Urgent Primary Care department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Most recently, she spent six-plus years at Keady Family Practice in Newport as a family nurse practitioner. Overall, Duncan brings 10 years of experience in primary and urgent care settings. She earned a Master of Science in nursing, with a family nurse nractitioner focus, from Simmons College in Boston. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in religion from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
Reed Graves was promoted to commercial lines supervisor at The Insurance Source in Keene. She has been with the firm for 18 years and has held nearly every role in the office, between personal and commercial lines.
Sally Malay was named executive director at Keene Housing Kids Collaborative. She will be responsible for the organization’s general operations and help guide its future while providing fiscal management and sustaining relationships with the board, staff, community partners and the families and children the agency serves. Malay most recently served as the executive director of the N.H. Dance Institute. Malay worked for many years in advertising, sales and marketing in Guam and moved to Keene with her family in 2015. Prior to working with NHDI, Malay was the events director for Girls on the Run Vermont. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Monash University and a graduate diploma in marketing from RMIT University, both in Melbourne, Australia.