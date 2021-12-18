Eric Winn was named chief operating officer at Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. In this newly created position, he will lead both the commercial and supply chain organizations. Supply Chain Officer Peter Fiore will remain as a strategic advisor until his retirement at the end of 2022. Winn has held roles in procurement, operations and sales at C&S, most recently, as president of commercial, where he was responsible for strengthening the company’s retail market presence.
Shelly Bergeron was promoted into the newly created role of director of advertising operations at The Keene Sentinel, effective Jan. 1. She will oversee the operational aspects of the advertising department, including systems, processes and reporting within the department. A Keene High School and Champlain College graduate, Bergeron joined The Sentinel as a seasonal employee in 1990, joining the advertising department full-time in 1995. She has held several roles, including advertising sales assistant, account executive, multimedia sales manager and, since 2016, assistant advertising director. She lives in Troy with her husband, Jeff.