Kristen Noonan has been named community engagement assistant at Savings Bank of Walpole. She joined the bank as a teller in 2006, and has served as a retail banker, consumer loan administrator and loan operations specialist. Most recently, she was mortgage post-closing coordinator. Noonan is involved in the community, as a member of the Monadnock Regional School District Board and chair of its Policy Committee. She is the vice chair of the Friends of Fitzwilliam Town Library and a member of the Emerson Elementary School PTCO. Since 2012, she has been a board member for the Keene Day Care Center. She was a recipient of The Business Journal’s 2021 Trendsetters Award.