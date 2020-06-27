Benjamin Wilkie has joined the orthopaedic department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He holds a Master of Science, physician assistant studies from Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, Va., and a Bachelor of Science in sports biology from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.
