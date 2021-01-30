Jaye Morgan has joined the general surgery department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She’s spent the last year and a half in clinical rotations at several Massachusetts hospitals, including Newton Wellesley Hospital, where she served in the general surgery department. She also worked as a patient operations assistant at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston. She earned her master of physician assistant studies from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston in May 2020; she also holds a Bachelor of Science in premedical and health studies from that college.
Shannon Bartolomucci has joined Cheshire County Federal Credit Union, a Division of GFA Federal Credit Union, as assistant vice president/branch manager of the Keene location. She has more than 20 years of experience in banking. As part of the management team, she will play a key role in the day-to-day operations of the Keene location.