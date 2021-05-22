Jackie Kiley has joined Tieger Realty Co. in Jaffrey as a Realtor. She earned her N.H. Real Estate License in 2011 and joined Candice Starrett Real Estate in Rindge in 2015. A New Hampshire resident since 2002, she lives in New Ipswich with her husband of 28 years and their two sons. They also have a daughter, son-in-law and grandson in South Carolina.
Brattleboro-based Adaptiva HR has made two hires.
Molly Ritvo of Burlington, Vt., is the company’s new communications specialist. She is responsible for all external communications and is currently providing marketing assistance with workshops and trainings. Ritvo has an extensive background in nonprofit communications and holds a BA from Tufts University and an MFA from Emerson College. She is also a freelance writer.
Christina Hayden of Chelmsford, Mass., was named a human resource specialist. Her duties include supporting clients through fractional and strategic HR services. She has worked in human resources for many years, most recently at Smith & Nephew. She holds a BA in psychology from University of Massachusetts.
Jessica Starr has joined the anesthesiology department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Previously, she provided anesthesia to a host of medical centers in Chicago, including Swedish Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital. Starr graduated from the Nurse Anesthesia Program at Northshore University Health System in Evanston, Ill. She holds a Master of Science in nursing from DePaul University in Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Illinois in Chicago.
Two women have joined the City of Keene Finance Department’s Revenue Collection Office as account clerks.
Karen Bell attended Housatonic Community College and Stratford Business School, both in Connecticut. She is town clerk/tax collector for the town of Stoddard and has held other positions there.
Danielle Barbato previously worked as a leasing agent for a housing firm and has prior banking and customer service experience. She has a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University.