Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has added two nurse practitioners to its Family Medicine department.
Julie Cookish most recently worked at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colo., as a registered nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit and as a rapid response nurse. A licensed family nurse practitioner, she has clinical experience at several Colorado-based facilities, including emergency and family medicine settings. She earned her Master of Science in nursing degree from Regis University in Denver in May and holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Colby-Sawyer College in New London. Cookish also spent two months in 2020 working as a COVID-19 travel nurse through Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Roz Vara-Good most recently worked as a registered nurse and relief charge nurse at the Denver Health Surgical Trauma Unit in Denver. She also spent time as a travel nurse in Utah and Colorado. A licensed family nurse practitioner, she has clinical rotation experience at various locations in Colorado and New Mexico, including focuses on primary care, women’s health and urgent care. She earned her Master of Science in nursing from Regis University in Denver this year and holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Colorado-Denver in Aurora, Colo. Vara-Good, a central Vermont native, also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt.
The City of Keene has made several staffing changes.
Hillary Washburn was promoted to the librarian I, providing library services and programs at Keene Public Library’s Youth and Community Engagement Division. She has been with the city for two years and holds a master’s in library media from Plymouth State University.
Ben Albert now is airport maintenance technician, where he plans, coordinates and performs routine and seasonal maintenance, inspections, general and emergency repairs of airport grounds, systems and buildings. An employee since early 2016, he holds a bachelor’s from Keene State College in applied computer science, with a minor in business management.
Linda Boisvert was appointed to parking services technician, with daily oversight of parking’s administrative office and financial activities and coordination of operations with various city departments, vendors, downtown residents and businesses and the public. A graduate of Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich, she has been with the city since 2004.
Barbara DINapoli has become senior paralegal in the City Attorney’s Office. She provides support to the city attorney and assistant city attorney. She will continue to prepare legal documents, research issues, respond to Right-to-Know law requests under state law, as well as all other support. She has been with the city for 22 years and holds an associate’s from Keene State College.
Andrea Madaglia now is administrative assistant I in the Public Works Department. In addition to supporting its management team and all Public Works divisions, she prepares weekly payroll and develops communication pieces using social media, press releases and other authorized platforms. Hired in 2015, her bachelor’s from Salisbury University is in marketing/management with a human resources certification.
Corinne Marcou has assumed responsibility as administrative assistant I for the Community Development Department, providing support for all department divisions, which include planning, code enforcement and health. She also serves as clerk of the Zoning Board of Adjustment. With the city for 13 years, she graduated from Castle College and from University of Southern Maine as an early childhood education major.