Suzannah Luft has joined the Gastroenterology department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Luft recently completed a fellowship in the Gastroenterology department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She is also board-certified in obesity medicine. She did her residency in internal medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn., where she also established and attended in the Primary Care Center Hepatitis C clinic. She also served as a hospitalist service attending physician at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, and a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College in Amherst, Mass.
Raymond Johnston has joined the Food Hub team at Food Connects as a warehouse specialist. This new position will work to increase efficiencies in the Food Hub’s warehouse, maintain and oversee systems and regulatory compliance, and take on inventory management. Johnston joined the team in late July. He has spent the majority of his professional career working in the food industry, including in kitchens and, most recently, in warehouse distribution.
Christine Spaulding was named director of operations at Len-Tex Corp. in North Walpole. Spaulding has been with the company for 28 years, previously as customer service manager, sales operations manager, and operations manager, serving both domestic and international accounts. She will oversee all of operations for Len-Tex, including customer service, manufacturing, quality assurance, and maintenance, and be responsible for developing and implementing procedures to support the company’s manufacturing, quality, service and delivery objectives. Spaulding lives in Bellows Falls with her family.