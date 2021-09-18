Olivier Van Houtte has joined the General Surgery department at Cheshire Medical Center. He recently completed his colorectal surgery fellowship at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. He did his residency in general surgery at Abington-Jefferson Health in Abington, Pa. Van Houtte holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I. He earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
