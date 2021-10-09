Jenna Clark has joined the Family Medicine department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Clark has spent the past eight years working as a registered nurse, most recently in the Family Practice department at Landmark Family Healthcare in Londonderry and in the cardiology unit at Elliot Hospital in Manchester. She earned her Master of Science in nursing degree from Rivier University in Nashua in May of this year and holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing, also from Rivier.
The city of Keene has made some staffing changes.
Brianne Rafford-Varley was named recreation manager. She is responsible for the development, marketing, scheduling, implementation, oversight and evaluation of recreation programs, park facilities and events. She takes the lead in planning and implementing community events, specialized programs, sports leagues, exercise groups, trips, pools and summer camps, and recruits and supervises staff working these programs. She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Keene State College and a master’s from Plymouth State University in experiential learning and development.
Susan Bloom was appointed assistant library director. She will manage, plan, coordinate and provide public services to meet the needs of the library, and supervise and evaluate the activities and performance of the Technical Services and Adult Services divisions. She also leads and participates in planning the development of public services. She holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University Fullerton in finance/economics and a master’s in library science from San Jose State University. She holds membership in the American Library Association and the Public Library Association.
Sage Gould was named a library aide on a part-time basis. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, with minors in women’s and gender studies and social justice leadership, from the University of New Hampshire. She most recently was employed by UNH in its Photography Department.
Jeremy LaPlante is fire lieutenant and training officer. He carries out instructional and administrative functions relating to comprehensive, continuous job-related education of all department personnel in the technical areas of fire, rescue, emergency medical services, hazardous materials and wellness. He holds various professional certifications and serves with the U.S. Air Force.
Robert Constable was named assistant finance director/treasurer, where he will direct the operations of the Finance Department’s Accounting Division, including payroll, payables, receivables, fixed assets, trust accounting and grant management. He will assist in the preparation and monitoring of city budgets and citywide financial operations in compliance with accounting standards. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Green Mountain College in both accounting and business management. He previously was manager of treasury at Metropolitan District Commission in Hartford, Conn., with responsibilities in cash management, debt management and risk management.
Elizabeth Butler transferred to administrative assistant I for the Finance Department, providing support for Accounting Division activities and maintaining effective operations among accounting, other finance divisions, human resources and other city departments. She will organize capital and operating budget documents to compile the published documents. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Smith College. She joined the city part time almost five years ago.
Chad Guyette was promoted to lead mechanic in the Public Works Department’s Fleet Services Division. He will help provide day-to-day oversight in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of work associated with the maintenance and repair of city vehicles and heavy equipment, and to perform inspections, diagnostics, preventive maintenance and repair of city vehicles and equipment. A Keene High School graduate, Guyette extended his vocational knowledge through Keene Community Education and joined the city 11 years ago.
Thaddeus Chotain was promoted to recycler I/attendant. He will assist on the upper level, overseeing public refuse dropoff, public scrap metal dropoff, household hazardous waste reuse center, demolition transfer and disposal, and public brush and compost dropoff. He retired from the Highway Division of Public Works in 2020, then was rehired to a temporary contract position at Solid Waste. He attended National University and Chapman College, both in California.
Tyler Hotin was named water/sewer service aide I in the Drinking Water/Wastewater Treatment Operations Division of Public Works. He moves there from the Water/Sewer Division. He holds both Water Distribution and Water Treatment Grade 1 licenses, in addition to his commercial driver’s license. He has been with the city almost six years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in wildlife conservation and biology.
Zachary Adams was promoted to industrial pretreatment coordinator. Hired in 2003, he has worked in the Public Works Laboratory since 2007, ensuring the pretreatment of industrial and domestic wastewater complies with all city, state and federal requirements and regulations. His responsibilities include planning, scheduling and performing tests on industrial effluent and performing bacteriological and chemical analysis of water and/or wastewater. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in environmental and resource economics.