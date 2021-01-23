JEFFREY SCOTT has been promoted to senior vice president at GFA Federal Credit Union, which has a branch in Jaffrey. Scott has more than 20 years of experience in the banking technology industry and has played a key role in the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of GFA’s information technology systems, according to a press release. Scott will continue to direct the credit union’s technology investments and assets.
Appointments, promotions
Stephen Gilbert
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Recent Issue:
Most Popular
Articles
- $2M Powerball ticket sold at Swanzey market
- Winchester man claims seven-figure Powerball prize
- Keene businessman bets on city's entertainment scene with new casino
- NH announces COVID-19-related deaths of two more Cheshire County men
- Ossoff, Warnock likely to be sworn in before Senate impeachment trial
- Swanzey pulls plug on Cheshire TV financial support
- Auto repair garage in Spofford damaged after car catches fire Sunday
- Daniel Christian Smith
- Max Goddard
- Two more Keene Center residents die in COVID-19 outbreak
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.