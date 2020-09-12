Cheshire Medical Center has added two doctors to its Emergency Department.
Aaron Odermann joined the department after a stint as an emergency medicine resident physician at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Prior to that, he was the lead medical technologist at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Mont. Odermann earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., where he also received his Master of Basic Medical Science degree. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
Kyle James joined the department after completing his residency in emergency medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He went to the University of Washington School of Medicine, Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., for his post-baccalaureate program and the University of New Hampshire in Durham as an undergraduate. He’s also worked as a firefighter/EMT volunteer in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and a wilderness therapy provider in Wilson, Wyo.
Nancy Heydinger has joined Brattleboro Savings & Loan as a mortgage loan originator. Nancy previously worked for two local banks as both an assistant bank manager and as a mortgage loan officer. But she’s perhaps best known as the founder and executive director of Girls on the Run in Vermont, which she started in Vernon in 1999.
The City of Keene has made five staffing moves.
Keagen Snowden joined the Keene Fire Department as a firefighter/emergency medical technician. He will carry out a variety of general fire, rescue and emergency medical service responsibilities. Snowden earned the state Firefighter Level III designation and holds national certification as an Advanced EMT. He also is trained in ice rescue, swiftwater rescue and rope rescue operations. A graduate of Keene High School and Lakes Region Community College, he holds an associate’s degree in fire science. Snowden has experience with both the Epsom and Center Harbor Fire Departments, and Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro.
Charles Lewis was promoted to librarian I at the Keene Public Library. He was supporting the reference desk, then moved to audio-visual. Lewis also has been supporting the Collection Development function on a temporary basis. Lewis holds a bachelor’s from Vassar College in New York and has a variety of experience in music and radio, as well as in maintaining collections. He was hired in 2016.
Fred Hale has been reappointed as a temporary part-time recycler I at the Public Works Department’s transfer station. Hale retired from the city in 2015 after 22 years of service. He will assist on the processing line.
Thomas Plasse was assigned the position of maintenance aide II with the Public Works Department’s Highway Division. He will perform the grounds maintenance in the central downtown area. Hired in 2017, Plasse worked for the city’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department, maintaining parks and cemeteries. Plasse previously was with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Daniel Mooney II has been hired as a motor equipment operator I with the Public Works Department’s Highway Division. He will maintain and repair city streets, sidewalks, drainage systems and adjoining vegetation. A graduate of Monadnock Regional High School, he previously worked for the Town of Gilsum for 12 years, assisting its road agent.