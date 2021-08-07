Courtney Shier has joined Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group’s Peterborough office as a Realtor. Shier is licensed in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Michael Sorrenti, MD, has joined the Hospital Medicine department at Cheshire Medical Center as a hospitalist. Sorrenti recently completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago/Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Medicine & Health Science in Basseterre, Saint Kitts in the Caribbean. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario.