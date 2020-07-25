Colleen Conway-Edwards has joined Brattleboro Internal Medicine, a division of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Most recently, she worked at the PeaceHealth Senior Health and Wellness Center in Eugene, Ore. Previously, she worked at several medical facilities in Nashville, Tenn. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. She lives in the Brattleboro area with her husband and three children.