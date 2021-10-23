Michael Breshears has been promoted to director of special publications for Keene Publishing Corp. He has been advertising director for The Sentinel since 2015. Breshears takes over the content and advertising management of several publications, including The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Peterborough and Brattleboro, ELF and glossy special sections and magazines tied to events. He will bring more content and sales focus to Parent Express, the Business Journal, specialty publications such as Brides, City Guide, Choice Awards and the possible return of Tasty, the Sentinel’s restaurant guide. Breshears started with The Sentinel in its classified department 35 years ago, soon after graduating from Keene State College. He has risen through the sales ranks at the newspaper, first as a retail ad rep, then as assistant sales manager and to sales director. He remains a member of the company’s executive staff.
Cheshire Medical Center has added two to its medical staff.
Penny Van Alstyne joined the Pain Management department. Previously, Van Alstyne spent nearly a decade as a clinical manager and then as an advanced practice registered nurse with Bayada Home Health Care and Hospice in Brattleboro. She earned her Master of Science in nursing degree from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
Geoff Pollitt joined the Urgent Primary Care department. Pollitt recently completed his Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Vermont in Burlington, with a family nurse practitioner focus. He spent the last several years in the University of Vermont Outpatient Clinics, working as a registered nurse in several areas, including urgent care, primary care and several ambulatory specialty clinics. He also spent four years in the U.S. Navy, serving as an operations specialist, petty officer second class, when he earned an honorable discharge in 2014. Pollitt holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Italian from Haverford College in Haverford, Pa.
Katelyn Sullivan has joined The Monadnock Conservancy as a full-time operations and development manager. Her role is to ensure smooth and efficient execution of the organization’s dynamic day-to-day operations through direct administrative support to the deputy director and development director. Most recently, she was the volunteer manager at NEADS, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that trains service dogs. Previously, Sullivan worked for nearly a decade in the forestry industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in forestry from the University of Vermont. She lives in Princeton, Mass.