Kathleen Thompson has joined the Department of Family Medicine at Cheshire Medical Center. An advanced practice registered nurse, She holds a master of science degree in nursing from Rivier University in Nashua and a bachelor of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
Samantha Maughan has joined the department of rheumatology at Cheshire Medical Center. She is a family nurse practitioner with a master of science in nursing from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., and a bachelor of science in nursing from Simmons College in Boston.
Lindsey Weaver was hired as a family nurse practitioner at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Weaver holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of New Hampshire, an associate of science in nursing from Castleton University and a master of science in nursing from Simmons University. She completed her nurse practitioner preceptorship at Brattleboro Memorial. Previously, she was with the Brattleboro Retreat. She is a volunteer medical and dental coordinator for Community Asylum Seekers Project, providing aid to asylum seekers placed with host families in the Brattleboro area.