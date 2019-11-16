Diane Langlois has been named vice president of D’Alessio & Associates Inc. in Keene. She’ll be responsible for operations and client services. She joined D’Alessio & Associates in 1998. A graduate of Keene State College, she has a dual bachelor’s degree in economics and business management. She is also a certified special educator. Langlois founded the booster club for Keene High Unified Sports, is a member of St. Vincent de Paul of Keene and serves on the finance council for her church. She lives in Keene with her husband and two sons.
Rachel Schneider has joined Brattleboro OB/GYN, a practice under the umbrella of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, as a board-certified nurse midwife and women’s health nurse practitioner. She most recently worked at Capital Women’s Group in Trenton, N.J., where she provided prenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care for uninsured and Medicaid patients. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude, and a Master of Science in nursing, specializing in women’s health and nurse midwifery.