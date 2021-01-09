Lana Dever has joined the Youth Development team as the new youth homelessness coordinator and Brattleboro case manager at Youth Services Inc. Dever is based out of Youth Services’ Brattleboro office and provides direct support and referral services aimed at securing safe, stable housing and family reunification. She has deep local ties, having co-founded the Southern Vermont Chapter of Black Lives Matter and serving on the board for The Root Social Justice Center in 2016. Volunteering first as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, she joined its board in 2009. Additionally, she was a driver for Meals on Wheels Brattleboro and served on the Allocations Committee of United Way Brattleboro. Previously, Dever was an activist and freelance writer who co-curated an exposition of indigenous Australian art at the University of Maryland. Dever was a dental technician and practice manager at a local practice from 2003-2009 and a volunteer dental technician at the Brattleboro Walk-in Clinic. Dever has a BA in African American studies from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a minor in women, gender and sexuality studies.
