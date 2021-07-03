Angela Pelletier of Troy was named executive director of Scott-Farrar at Peterborough as of July 6. Most recently, she was regional director of operations at Nova Leap Healthcare. She was director of operations at WoodBine Senior Living in Maryland from 2012 to 2019. Previously, she was executive director at Bentley Commons at Keene and Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough. Pelletier was a driving force in the creation of the Monadnock Assisted Living Group, a forum for area professionals to discuss regulatory issues and share best practices. She has been active in Lions Club, Alzheimer’s Association, the United Way, American Cancer Society and Women in the Outdoors. She also served as a leader of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce.
Jessica Doleszny has been promoted to credit analyst in Brattleboro Savings & Loan’s Commercial Banking Department. She will be responsible for analyzing and underwriting commercial loan requests and renewals for presentation and approval. She joined the bank in May 2018 as an operations specialist. In 2019, she participated in a team evaluating new online banking options and then on the project implementation team that launched the bank’s upgraded digital banking platform in September 2020. Most recently, she enrolled in an eight-week intensive Fundamentals of Credit Analysis course.
Kristina Carr has joined the Hematology/Oncology department within the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Carr has 27 years’ experience as a nurse practitioner in various clinical settings, including the last five as an adult and palliative care nurse practitioner at Amedisys Home Health and Hospice in Burlington, N.C. She also spent nearly a decade at Alamance Oncology Hematology in Burlington. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNC Pembroke.
Uly Robertson has been promoted to produce manager at Monadnock Food Co-op. He was hired three years ago as produce associate before being promoted to the department’s assistant produce manager.